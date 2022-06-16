SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – As round one of our storms wind down, we’ll gear up for even stronger storms to move through later in the day. Be weather aware!

Did Mother Nature wake you up this morning? Lightning detection from the National Weather Service reported about 75-100 strikes every 5 minutes as the first round of storms came through overnight.

That was the first round of storms that will impact the area today. Round two, which could very likely be even stronger and more severe is scheduled to move through later in the afternoon and evening. The hot and muggy weather we’ll have today is helping fuel our atmosphere for these storms. When you pair that with an approaching cold front, you get a good chance, or according to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, an Enhanced Risk of severe weather.

Here’s how the rest of the day will likely play out:

THURSDAY 6 AM – 2 PM:

The weather is looks mainly quiet with some sun developing during the morning right through lunch time. Temperatures warm well into the 80s to possibly near 90 with enough sun. It’s breezy and turning very muggy too.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the counties in the Rochester area including Wayne County from 10am-6pm Thursday.

THURSDAY 2 PM – 8 PM (SUNSET) ROUND 2:

This dry period during the morning and early afternoon combined with some sun and an approaching cold front should help spark at least some additional showers and storms, possibly a line developing between Rochester and Syracuse between 2 and 4 pm. This line of storms should sweep through CNY sometime between 2 pm and 7 or 8 pm ahead and with a cold front.

Some storms Thursday afternoon and early evening may become strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and large hail being the biggest threats, and while the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. Heavy downpours could lead to some located flooding and ponding on the roads and poor drainage areas.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Much of Thursday night into Friday is dry across CNY. It stays very mild Thursday night, and the humidity starts to come down overnight, but it is still uncomfortable for sleeping without an AC unit. Lows drop into the mid-60s to near 70.

There may be a spotty shower during the day Friday, but the best chance of a few scattered showers comes towards evening with another reinforcing cold front due to swing through Friday evening.

Friday turns refreshing with a gusty wind, humidity levels dropping off and a cooler high within a few degrees of 80 under some sun too.

Behind Friday evening’s cold front, it turns downright cool, almost chilly, Friday night into Father’s Day weekend. Click here for the details about the weekend.