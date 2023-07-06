Heat peaks with near record heat Thursday

High temperatures Thursday will be in the low to mid 90s, plus the humidity continues to be high as well making it feel even hotter under more hazy sunshine. Due to this dangerous combination of high heat and humidity on Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region.

There’s only a small chance of a spotty pop-up shower/storm Thursday afternoon into the evening, but most get through Thursday dry making it yet another great pool and beach day. Just remember to stay hydrated/drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

While Wednesday’s record was safe, we likely end up very close to the record on Thursday which is 95 degrees set in 2012.

Next best chance of showers/storms…

The chance for a little rain goes up a touch Thursday afternoon and evening, but still, many get through Thursday dry. Just keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9.

Scattered showers and storms look more likely Friday with a weakening cold front sliding in from the west. However, we think after 3 or 4 pm Friday the weather improves with developing sunshine and rain chances exiting.

Thanks to more clouds and scattered showers and storms on Friday, we won’t be quite as warm to round out the week. Highs should be closer to 85 to end the week with you guessed it, more high humidity.

Split weekend ahead??

The weekend still looks to start dry and seasonably warm, 80s, with just a subtle drop in the humidity as high pressure is in charge. This is good news for your outdoor activities Saturday and Saturday night, including the Shania Twain show at the Amphitheater!

Then we watch a wave of low pressure moving up along a stalled front just to the south and east of CNY on Sunday. This storm system may produce some rain and a few storms across the region to round out the weekend depending on the track it takes. Highs may drop back into the 70s Sunday depending on how much cloud cover and rain we actually see.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.