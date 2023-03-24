SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a quiet Friday in Central New York things get active for the weekend.

Quiet Friday night

It is a dry and quiet night across Central New York.

Partly cloudy skies during the evening allowed temperatures to drop quickly into the low to mid 30s. Some outlying areas will dip into the upper 20s.

Overnight the clouds over us increase and thicken so we will wake up to cloudy skies.

Wintry weather to start the weekend.

First weekend of spring is unfortunately not looking very spring-like.

After Friday’s break, a new area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country tracks up into the Great Lakes west of CNY. This time of year, this track normally supports rain to start.

However, since the precipitation begins near or just after sunrise Saturday, the temperatures may be just cool enough for a bit of snow/wintry mix at the onset of the precipitation, especially north and east of Syracuse.

Little or no accumulation is expected, but there could be a slushy coating to an inch or two east of Syracuse on Saturday morning along with a little light icing from any freezing rain. Up over the Tug Hill a few spots end up with 3 or 4 inches of wet snow on this first weekend of spring.

As temperatures rise into the upper 30s and even 40s in the afternoon, any snow that does fall ends up melting.

The wind becomes gusty.

As low pressure strengthens and moves up into the Great Lakes Saturday, the counterclockwise winds around this storm will mean an increase in southeast winds here in Central New York. Winds should be gusting between 30 to 40 mph by evening and east of Lake Ontario there could be wind gusts to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect Saturday night for Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis Counties.

Although these advisories expire overnight Saturday, winds could gust past 30 mph throughout Central New York through the first part of Sunday.

End of the weekend is drier.

Low pressure moves from the Great Lakes into Canada later Saturday night and Sunday. Any ‘wrap around’ moisture will pull out of Central New York. Lingering rain and snow showers from overnight wind down quickly Sunday morning. The snow showers could accumulate an additional inch or two of snow over the Tug Hill.

From Syracuse southward enough dry air moves in during the afternoon to raise the possibility of sunshine. With some sunshine, our temperatures should make it into the mid 40s.