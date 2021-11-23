How much snow fell across Central New York? See how much fell in your town here

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Our first significant snowfall of the year is upon us and NewsChannel 9 has snowfall totals from across Central New York.

Baldwinsville9.5″
Village Green9.5″
Sovlay9″
Fairmount8.8″
Westvale8.7″
Fabius8″
Onondaga 7.5″
Constableville7″
Highmarket7″
VanBuren6.5″
Jamesville6″
Nedrow6″
Mexico 4.8″
Camillus4″
DeWitt4″
LaFayette4″
Tully4″
Freetown3.9″
German3.9″
Lacona3.6″
Point Rock3.5″
Auburn3.2″
Preston3.1″
Marcellus3″
Skaneateles2.7″
Verona Beach2.6″
New Hope2.5″
Euclid2.4″
Dryden1.8″
Holland Patent1.3″
New Hartford1.3″
Cicero2.1″
Cazenovia1″
Marathon1″
Newfield1″
Oriskany1″
  • Photo by Michael Shaffer
  • Baldwinsville by Rachael Ikins
  • By Anthony Joseph LaFrance
  • By Sharon Martin
  • By Stacy Moore
  • Verona by Marissa Scherz
  • Taunton by Jerry Lord
  • By Mike Klein
  • By Angela Pelosi
  • By Carolina Ferretti

