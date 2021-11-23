How much snow fell across Central New York? See how much fell in your town here

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Our first significant snowfall of the year is upon us and NewsChannel 9 has snowfall totals from across Central New York.
|Baldwinsville
|9.5″
|Village Green
|9.5″
|Sovlay
|9″
|Fairmount
|8.8″
|Westvale
|8.7″
|Fabius
|8″
|Onondaga
|7.5″
|Constableville
|7″
|Highmarket
|7″
|VanBuren
|6.5″
|Jamesville
|6″
|Nedrow
|6″
|Mexico
|4.8″
|Camillus
|4″
|DeWitt
|4″
|LaFayette
|4″
|Tully
|4″
|Freetown
|3.9″
|German
|3.9″
|Lacona
|3.6″
|Point Rock
|3.5″
|Auburn
|3.2″
|Preston
|3.1″
|Marcellus
|3″
|Skaneateles
|2.7″
|Verona Beach
|2.6″
|New Hope
|2.5″
|Euclid
|2.4″
|Dryden
|1.8″
|Holland Patent
|1.3″
|New Hartford
|1.3″
|Cicero
|2.1″
|Cazenovia
|1″
|Marathon
|1″
|Newfield
|1″
|Oriskany
|1″