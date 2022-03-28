SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)– A strong band of lake effect caused quite a mess for Central New Yorkers who had an early morning commute Monday.

Have a snow report? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com

Here are some snowfall reports from Sunday night into Monday morning’s lake effect snow from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton:

Westvale — 11.5″

Perryville — 11.5″

Cazenovia — 10″

Downtown Syracuse — 7″

Onondaga — 7″

Marcellus — 6.5″

Chittenango — 5″

Skaneateles — 4.4″

Liverpool — 3.2″

Baldwinsville — 3″

Auburn — 2.7″

Clay — 2.5″

Holland Patent — 2.5″

North Syracuse — 2.2″

Point Rock — 2.1″

Rome — 1″

Ithaca — 0.8″