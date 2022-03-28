SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)– A strong band of lake effect caused quite a mess for Central New Yorkers who had an early morning commute Monday.
Have a snow report? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
Here are some snowfall reports from Sunday night into Monday morning’s lake effect snow from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton:
Westvale — 11.5″
Perryville — 11.5″
Cazenovia — 10″
Downtown Syracuse — 7″
Onondaga — 7″
Marcellus — 6.5″
Chittenango — 5″
Skaneateles — 4.4″
Liverpool — 3.2″
Baldwinsville — 3″
Auburn — 2.7″
Clay — 2.5″
Holland Patent — 2.5″
North Syracuse — 2.2″
Point Rock — 2.1″
Rome — 1″
Ithaca — 0.8″