How much snow fell Monday morning?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) —

A lot of Central New Yorkers woke up to their first measurable snowfall of the season. While some just had a light coating to brush off their cars, others in the higher elevations had to dig the shovels out.

Have a snowfall report? Email us! Be sure to include snow total and location to StormTeam@LocalSYR.com

Below is a list of snowfall totals by county from the National Weather Service and NewsChannel 9 weather watchers from Sunday night through Monday morning:

Lewis County:

Highmarket 8.0”

Constableville 5.0”

Chases lake 3.3”

Lowville 2.5”

Oswego County:

Redfield 6.4”

Lacona 2.8”

Cayuga County:

Auburn 1.4”

Willets 1.0”

Scipio center 1.0”

Chenango County:

Norwich 2.0”

Polkville 1.0”

Cortland County:

Freetown 1.8”

Marathon 2.5”

Madison County:

Leonardsville 4.3”

Cazenovia 2.5”

Oneida 1.8”

Oneida County:

Holland patent 3.0”

Durhamville 2.1”

Rome 2.1”

Point rock 1.7”

Whitesboro 1.3”

Onondaga County:

Fabius 5.0″

Jamesville 4.0”

Tully 3.0”

Manlius 2.0”

Camillus 1.1”

Brewerton lock 23 0.3”

La Fayette 3.5”

Tully 3.0”

Tompkins County:

Freeville 1.6”

Groton 1.5”

East Ithaca 1.1”

Ithaca 0.8”

Newfield 0.3”

Trumansburg 0.2”