How much snow fell Monday morning?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) —
A lot of Central New Yorkers woke up to their first measurable snowfall of the season. While some just had a light coating to brush off their cars, others in the higher elevations had to dig the shovels out.
Have a snowfall report? Email us! Be sure to include snow total and location to StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
Below is a list of snowfall totals by county from the National Weather Service and NewsChannel 9 weather watchers from Sunday night through Monday morning:
Lewis County:
Highmarket 8.0”
Constableville 5.0”
Chases lake 3.3”
Lowville 2.5”
Oswego County:
Redfield 6.4”
Lacona 2.8”
Cayuga County:
Auburn 1.4”
Willets 1.0”
Scipio center 1.0”
Chenango County:
Norwich 2.0”
Polkville 1.0”
Cortland County:
Freetown 1.8”
Marathon 2.5”
Madison County:
Leonardsville 4.3”
Cazenovia 2.5”
Oneida 1.8”
Oneida County:
Holland patent 3.0”
Durhamville 2.1”
Rome 2.1”
Point rock 1.7”
Whitesboro 1.3”
Onondaga County:
Fabius 5.0″
Jamesville 4.0”
Tully 3.0”
Manlius 2.0”
Camillus 1.1”
Brewerton lock 23 0.3”
La Fayette 3.5”
Tompkins County:
Freeville 1.6”
Groton 1.5”
East Ithaca 1.1”
Ithaca 0.8”
Newfield 0.3”
Trumansburg 0.2”
