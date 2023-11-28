The first lake effect snow storm of the season is here and it’s packing quite the punch!

Snow developed off of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie Monday night and gained strength into Tuesday morning.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings

Parts of Oswego County and Lewis County woke up Tuesday to close to a foot or more of fresh snow! This includes towns like Pulaksi, Constableville, and Osceola.

Jackie Dana Pettit, Orwell

The heavy lake effect snow band is forecast to shift south into the Syracuse area where as much as 6-10″ is possible by Wednesday morning.

See below a list of snowfall reports as of 10am Tuesday from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.