SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A quick shot of snow and then ice came through the region Wednesday afternoon and night. The snow and icy mix made for rough travel across Central New York Wednesday night! Thankfully, the icy mix tapered before sunrise, and as a result, conditions improved pretty quickly Thursday morning.

Yes, the ice-covered trees and signs look cool, but definitely is making for some challenges removing the ice from the vehicles, driveways, and walkways.

Below are some snowfall and ice reports from weather watchers and National Weather Service observers…

...JEFFERSON COUNTY... 4 NW COPENHAGEN 6.0 IN 0745 AM 02/23 TRAINED SPOTTER 1 SSW DEFERIET 4.8 IN 0730 AM 02/23 TRAINED SPOTTER ...LEWIS COUNTY... CHASES LAKE 6.2 IN 0600 AM 02/23 COOP LOWVILLE 6.0 IN 0700 AM 02/23 COOP HIGHMARKET 2W 5.4 IN 0600 AM 02/23 COOP CONSTABLEVILLE 1.2 NW 5.0 IN 0500 AM 02/23 COCORAHS GLENFIELD 4.1 NNE 4.0 IN 0800 AM 02/23 COCORAHS ...ONTARIO COUNTY... GENEVA 0.8 IN 0700 AM 02/23 COOP ...OSWEGO COUNTY... OSWEGO 4.5 IN 1019 PM 02/22 PUBLIC 2 WSW OSWEGO 3.6 IN 1100 PM 02/22 CO-OP OBSERVER MEXICO 2SW 3.3 IN 0700 AM 02/23 COOP LACONA 3.6 SSE 3.1 IN 0700 AM 02/23 COCORAHS 2 N RICHLAND 3.0 IN 0800 AM 02/23 TRAINED SPOTTER PULASKI 2.0 IN 1015 PM 02/22 PUBLIC 3 NW CLEVELAND 1.5 IN 0841 PM 02/22 TRAINED SPOTTER OSWEGO 0.1 IN 0523 PM 02/22 COOP ...WAYNE COUNTY... CLYDE 0.3 WNW 2.0 IN 0600 AM 02/23 COCORAHS MACEDON 2.6 ESE 0.8 IN 0728 AM 02/23 COCORAHS