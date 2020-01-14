How much warmer than average has it been since mid December

What a WARM start to this winter of 2019-20 it has been for CNY!

How warm, you ask? Since the official start of the winter season on December 22nd through Monday, January 13th the average temperature was 36.1 degrees which is 11.5 degrees above average for this time frame!!

Due to this warm stretch covering the last 10 days in December and first two weeks of January we can’t rank/compare it cleanly to just December or January. However, when we compare this incredibly warm 23 day, nearly a month stretch against the warmest January’s on record in Syracuse it ranks as the second warmest on record!

It will be staying mild through Wednesday, but turning colder Thursday into especially Friday which will likely push the average temperature down a bit. This will likely place the 4 week period third among the warmest January’s on record in Syracuse. Very impressive, or not if you are a cold weather fan!

Also, here’s another interesting fact about the warm start to winter. There have been 6 days where temperatures have reached 50 degrees or higher, including the two record highs felt this past weekend when highs Saturday and Sunday made it into the 60s!