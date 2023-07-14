SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The severe threat is behind us for now, but we’re not ruling out the likelihood of dodging some raindrops Friday. Read the full breakdown below…

Not looking too bad Friday

Right now, much of Friday looks to be dry with just a few spotty pop up showers/storms possible mainly south and east of Syracuse. It’s another warm and at least somewhat muggy day too with highs in the mid-80s.

This is good news for any festivals, the Syracuse Mets returning home and the start of Syracuse Nationals weekend at the Fairgrounds!

Some showers and storms over the weekend

The weekend looks like another warm and humid one for Central New York. In fact, we could hit 90 degrees again on Saturday!

As far as rain chances, we will have to dodge some showers and storms both days. They form Saturday mainly due to the warmth and humidity but by Sunday we have a frontal system moving through, so we have a better chance of wet weather to end the weekend versus Saturday