The start of October marks the time of year to go get that pumpkin and decorate the household in fall décor, spooky or not.

It’s also a time in which the trees start to show off their best colors and the weather starts turning chillier and more unsettled. For the start of October 2023 Mother Nature says not so fast on the fall chill.

On Sunday, October 1st Syracuse fell one degree shy of 80 degrees, which is on average the last date of 80+ degree temperatures. However, Monday October 2nd Syracuse touched 80 degrees, and it’s going to be well into the 80s for at least another 3 days Tuesday through Thursday before temperatures start to cool Friday. That said, we’ll likely bring the 80+ degree days this October up to at least 4, and if we see enough sun Friday, we can’t rule out a 5th day of 80 degrees or better in October 2023!

By the way, last October we didn’t reach 80+ degrees, but did manage to reach 80 November 6th which is one day short of the latest 80+ degree day felt in Syracuse.

Curious about what’s the most 80+ degree days in October? As you can see below, 9 days back in 1947 stands atop this list, while 7 is second most in 1963, and 4 different years had 4 days of 80-degree weather, including 2007. So it looks like October 2023 will be at least tied for 3rd place.

We shall see if we can climb even more so on this list after the first week of the month, but we are pretty confident 1947 will stay atop this list. Stay tuned.