How to be a weather spotter for the National Weather Service

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Have you ever wanted to be a weather watcher for your local town? The National Weather Service is looking for your help!

Every spring and fall, SKYWARN classes are held both in person and online to train people how to accurately report severe weather.

This year, due to COVID-19, the in person classes have been cancelled but the National Weather Service office in Binghamton is still hosting several on-line classes.

***On-Line Basic & Advanced SKYWARN classes next week.***



On-line basic SKYWARN spotter class is April 1st 230-400 pm.



On-line Advanced SKYWARN spotter class is April 2nd 230-400 pm.



To register go to: https://t.co/AAUFbyEO5n #Skywarn #nywx #pawx — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) March 26, 2020

There’s no age requirement and you don’t need prior training.

You’ll learn about things like hail sizes, the differences between severe weather alerts and how to spot a tornado.

At the end of the training, you’ll be a certified SKYWARN spotter. You can share your weather reports with the Storm Team too!

Classes begin Friday, March 27 and continue through the middle of April.

For more information on how to register, click here.