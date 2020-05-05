How unusual is accumulating snow in May in Syracuse?

Syracuse is one of the snowiest cities in America, but there comes a time that snowfall actually becomes a surprise. When is that? If you guessed May, you are right! Syracuse only averages one tenth of an inch of snow in the month of May. Measurable snow, or more than a trace, has occurred in Syracuse only 13 times since records have been kept the last almost 120 years!

The most significant snowfall to occur in Syracuse in the month of May was back on May 11th in 1907 when 5” of snow fell!! The latest measurable May snowfall occurred on May 17th in 1973.

Below are the top 5 most significant snowfalls that have occurred in Syracuse’s recorded history.

There is a chance that 2020 may end up in this top 5 after this weekend. Hang in there Central New York spring/summer will return to stay sooner than later.