SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Comfortable air sticks around into the second day of August, but do we need to worry about any rain? Find out what we are thinking below…

Quiet Wednesday evening

After a near perfect Wednesday with sunshine and 80 degree warmth, the weather remains quiet into the night. There may be a few clouds around and also an increase in wildfire smoke but it remains dry until close to sunrise Thursday.

It also won’t be as cool as the past couple of night. Instead of low to mid 50s Syracuse should level off near 60 late tonight. We would still expect plenty of 50s away from Syracuse.

80s with more humidity return late week

More warmth, low to mid-80s, and humidity will be making a return for the last half of the week as winds shift to the south-southwest. As the warmth and humidity build in Thursday morning, we are likely to see a few showers then an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

We should see some sun on Thursday too, but the southwest flow also increases our odds for some showers and storms on Friday as a cold front moves through.

Smoke returns again…

Yes, we probably are going to deal with at least some smoke in the air once again. When? It appears towards Wednesday evening some smoke will likely push in from the west. Thankfully, this time, it appears that the smoke is going to be higher in the sky and less problematic for the majority of us.

The elderly, very young and those that have respiratory issues may feel the effects somewhat Wednesday night through Thursday, but no air quality alerts are anticipated mid to late this week.

Weekend looking good!

The showers and storms Friday are caused by an advancing cold front. That front quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its places is a new air mass that leads to mainly sunny skies over the weekend with seasonable temperatures near 80 and low humidity as well.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.