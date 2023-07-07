SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Over the last week or so you may have noticed the increase in humidity here in Central New York. It has felt uncomfortable at times, and you likely have had to use the air conditioner or fan more often than not.

The change to more weather has actually been quite remarkable and we dug up some numbers to back this up.

We looked specifically at how many hours the Syracuse airport has reported a dew point of 65°F or higher. The dew point is an absolute measure of moisture in the air. The higher the dew point, the more moisture in the air and the more uncomfortable it feels.

Two weeks ago, on June 22, there had only been 1 hour in total that the dew point reached 65 degrees, far below the average through that date of 83.6 hours.

Data courtesy: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Since that date our atmosphere has been full of moisture.

Through Thursday evening we were at 187 hours for the year, and are above normal.

For an entire year Syracuse averages over 600 hours with the dewpoint at 65 degrees or greater, the vast majority between June and August. That means Syracuse is about of a third of the way through its most humid weather of the year.

Our dew points come down a bit over the upcoming weekend so a bit of short-term relief is in sight.