SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Summer is officially here, and it felt like it again on Thursday. Can we keep the dry and warm weather going late this week into the weekend?? Yes and no. Details are below.

Dry for now…

High pressure stretching from New England into the Great Lakes helped Central New York on Thursday. Most of the showers heading to the north fell apart before reaching the region and we end up with some bonus sunshine.

There is still plenty of moisture heading our way from down south so as high pressure weakens tonight, we would expect our clouds to increase. It will be a mild night with most places staying above 60 degrees.

Humidity still in the comfy range , but not for long

The humidity remained in check Thursday as dew points will be in the 50s to around 60.

By the time we end the week and move into the weekend, however, dew points will be climbing well into the 60s to near 70 at times, which will make it feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

As humidity increases so too will the rain chances

The chances for scattered showers and even a few storms will go up Friday into the weekend, especially Saturday, along with the humidity as mentioned above. Right now, Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days if you have the flexibility to adjust your outdoor plans.

Despite the increasing odds of showers and a few storms late in the week into the weekend temperatures are still expected to warm into the low 80s, and possibly mid-80s Sunday.

So, if you have outdoor plans e.g., graduation, pool party, golf, any other outdoor activities this weekend you’ll want to be sure to keep an eye on the radar and have a backup plan, or some type of coverage like a tent.