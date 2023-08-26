SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a nicer Saturday, can we keep it going into Sunday to round out the last weekend of August? Find out below…

A weak cold front moved through Saturday with just a few spotty showers, and it was much brighter with some sun to kick off the weekend.

Any rain tonight/Sunday?

Other than a spotty shower or two this evening mainly south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes, it’s a quiet and comfier night across the region. Lows drop into the 50s to near 60 with lower humidity and a partly cloudy sky.

This is good news if you have any plans out and about tonight, including the Great New York State Fair.

In the wake of Saturday’s front, a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada drying us out for the end of the weekend and for the most part the start of the last week of August. This new air mass coming in means a change to lower humidity as well.

Highs to round out the weekend will top out in the mid-70s, and we may flirt with 80 Monday.

Much of Monday looks dry, but…

Moisture starts to slowly creep north around the backside of high pressure drifting to the east of us Monday, which MAY spell a few showers later Monday afternoon and evening, but much of Monday still looks dry.

Trending cooler next week

By Tuesday, rain chances will go up a bit across Central New York and it looks like our weather remains a little unsettled into Wednesday from this vantage point, too compliments of a stronger cold front midweek.

After feeling seasonably warm highs, 70s to near 80 Tuesday, some spots may struggle to even make it out of the 60s by Wednesday!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.