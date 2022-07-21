SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re not as hot as it was Wednesday, but the humidity is not quitting just yet.

THURSDAY:

The temperatures aren’t quite as hot as they were Wednesday when we had our hottest temperature of the year so far (95°!). However, we’re still quite warm and still feeling very muggy.

Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.

The best chance of seeing at least a few showers and storms comes this afternoon and early evening. It likely won’t be a solid line of showers and storms but more scattered in nature. Many spots may not even see a drop of rain, and should turn drier come the later in the evening. Thankfully, the threat for any strong to severe storm appears to be focused in eastern New York and especially New England.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Our overnight lows have stayed above 70° for the last 3 nights in a row! Tonight we finally catch a break with lows dropping back into the 60s. The humidity is lower too, so it’ll feel a touch better for sleeping. The sky is mainly clear too.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks essentially dry with more sun, a pretty good breeze, and highs up near 90 once again. There’s a very small chance of pop-up showers/storms Friday afternoon/evening, especially south of Syracuse.

WEEKEND:

Make plans now to find a pool, beach, splash pad, or air conditioned spot to keep cool. It’s a hot one with both days feature 90°+ temperatures for the majority of CNY. Saturday is looking dry, but we’re watching for some thunderstorms to develop later Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for details.