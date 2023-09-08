SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s September, and typically this is when the Atlantic Ocean is most active with tropical systems, and this year is no different.

In late August, Florida and the Southeast U.S. had to deal with ‘Idalia’ which strengthened into a major hurricane with winds over 120 mph shortly before landfall.

Now we watch and wait to see what the strongest hurricane thus far in the Atlantic this year, Hurricane Lee, is going to do heading through the next week.

Where is Hurricane Lee, and how strong is the storm??

As of Friday, September 8, Hurricane Lee is churning into the Western Atlantic as a powerful hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 to 160 mph! Fluctuations in intensity are expected with the storm through the start of next week as it continues to spin toward the U.S.

Will ‘Lee’ make landfall in the U.S. and impact CNY??

The question is, though, does it directly impact the United States, and what about Central New York??

At this point, thanks to a trough sliding into the Northeast U.S. next week ‘Lee’ should be deflected east of the U.S., and Central New York, but could very well come very close to the New England coastline late next week/weekend. So yes, Cape Cod and New England need to be on guard the most over the next several days.

Again most of the latest model data suggests that ‘Lee’ will stay off the East Coast.

‘Lee’ may not make landfall in the U.S., but its impacts will be felt

While there may be no direct impacts from ‘Lee’ in the U.S., there will be indirect impacts felt up and down the East Coast in the form of BIG time swells and dangerous rip tides/currents next week.

Stay tuned for updates on Hurricane ‘Lee’ from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team over the coming days.