The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is Wednesday, June 1st. Would you believe, it looks like the first named tropical storm/hurricane in the Atlantic could spin up Wednesday/Thursday in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico! This storm is expected to come from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific that made landfall in Mexico Monday night.

After what could become Tropical Storm Alex Wednesday/Thursday, this storm may very well track into South-Central Florida this weekend and produce lots of heavy rain and flooding across the sunshine state.

Does this eventual tropical storm/hurricane impact CNY later next week? As of now it’s too early to tell with much confidence, but at this early juncture it appears the storm may intensify next week off the coasts of Georgia and Carolina after it crosses Florida over the weekend. The latest data is suggesting that the chances of any impacts from the first tropical system of the season impacting CNY is pretty low. Of course since it’s still many days out a lot can change over the next several days. Stay tuned for updates.

By the way, if you haven’t heard the National Hurricane Center is predicting a more active than normal hurricane season this year due to La Nina persisting in the Eastern Pacific.