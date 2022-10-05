SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The remnants of Ian finally slowly departing the Northeast coast today into tonight. This leads to much nicer weather for CNY today! Details are below.

TODAY – THURSDAY:

High pressure reestablishes itself across CNY today providing the region with more sunshine and warmer air much of today after some lingering clouds from Ian kick off the day. High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 60s to near 70 this afternoon!

After a seasonably chilly Wednesday night with lows dropping into the 40s under a mainly clear sky, Thursday is even warmer under some more sun expected! We are expecting highs to warm into the low to maybe mid 70s with enough sunshine Thursday!

There is a slight chance of a shower towards sunset Thursday, but much of Thursday looks to be dry and should feel great!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Thursday night is mostly cloudy, turning a bit breezy with a few showers possible with a pre-frontal trough. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50, but much of the night is in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Don’t get used to that warmth, though. A strong cold front comes by daybreak Friday morning with some rain showers and a change to much cooler weather with gusty winds developing too. We may start the day in the mid-50s to near 60 but end up in the upper 40s for the afternoon! It is also quite breezy with winds gusting over 20 mph adding an extra chill to the air.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The cool weather lingers into the start of the Columbus Day holiday weekend. There could be a limited amount of lake effect showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but the majority of the holiday weekend looks dry with some sun at times too.

Highs Saturday will only range from about 50 to 55 with a gusty breeze making it feel chillier.

We should feel closer to 60 Sunday afternoon under some sun and just a small chance of a shower mainly north of Syracuse.

The Columbus Day holiday itself looks pretty good too with intervals of sun and highs expected to crack 60.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Super Dirt week in Oswego, Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warm enough, especially Saturday!

Stay tuned for updates.