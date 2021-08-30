Ida starts to turn to the north-northeast early this week, but will CNY see any impacts?

Hurricane Ida pounded the North-Central Gulf Coast in and around Louisiana on Sunday into Sunday night with dangerous winds upwards of 140 to 150 mph, flash flooding and significant storm surge.

Ida is and will continue to weaken early to mid this week as it slowly increases it’s speed and turns towards the northeast Monday night into Tuesday. After soaking the South and Tennessee River Valley with several inches of rain Monday into Tuesday the storm is expected to interact and slide up a stalled front across the Mid-Atlantic to Southern New England region during the Wednesday Thursday, respectively. At least 3 to 7 inches of rain, if not upwards of 10 inches, is probable within a band of heavier rain expected to be just north of Ida.

That being said, will Central New York receive any rain from Ida? The heaviest and steadiest rain as of the Monday morning look to stay south of the region thankfully, but a 2 to 3 hundred mile shift to the north and it could be a different story. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.

Right now, it looks like we could see a bit of light rain/showers sneak into at least the southern part of CNY across the Southern Finger Lakes Wednesday afternoon and night. While the very heavy flooding rains should remain near and south of most of New York state. The spots at the highest risk of seeing flooding rains in the state look to be across the Catskills/Southeastern NY, including New York City into Southern New England. Of course, this flood threat would shift north possibly into at least parts of CNY if the storm track ultimately is farther north than it’s expected to be as of Monday morning.

Beyond Thursday morning, the weather looks good and refreshing Thursday into Friday with highs warming only into the low to mid 70s, and it won’t be humid either!!

Stay tuned for updates on whether Ida behaves and leaves CNY alone for the most part, or changes course.