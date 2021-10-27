Impressive, much needed soaking rains across the West Coast, but not welcomed for the Northeast past few days!

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing a street at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Showers drifted across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California on Wednesday, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that are expected to bring significant rain and snow into next week, forecasters said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches were common place across the Northeast causing some big flooding issues for parts of the region thanks to powerful early season nor’easter! These rainfall amounts were significant but nothing compared to some totals out west!

As much as the hefty rainfall amounts were not welcomed across the Northeast early to mid this week, it was a different story this past weekend near the West Coast!

The devastating drought and wildfires that have been burning for months was tempered thanks to monster storm that delivered record amounts of rainfall for many from California to the Pacific Northwest this past weekend. The most significant rains fell across North-Central California in and around San Francisco Bay and Sacramento areas and west of Seattle, WA in the Olympic Mountains along the coast.

San Francisco picked up just over 4 inches of rain Sunday into Monday in a 24 hr. period which was the wettest October day ever recorded by far, and the 4th wettest day ever recorded according to the Bay Area weather service. A record over 5 inches of rain fell in Sacramento in a 24 hour period! Yes, that’s impressive, but only a drop in the bucket compared to the over 16 inches of rain that was measured in a 48 hour period 20 miles north of San Francisco in a place called Mount Tamaplais according to the NWS! St. Helena, a small city in wine country, picked up more than 10 inches!

Thanks to all the rain and mountain snow that fell this past weekend out West water levels on Lake Tahoe rose 6 inches in 24 hours and brought the lake level back up just above it’s natural rim. Unfortunately, while the abundant rain and snow that fell with the big storm this past weekend were great, it wasn’t nearly enough to ease the water level issues on Lake Tahoe.

In order for the water level to be at a normal level it has to reach 6 feet above the natural rim! The only way a significant dent could be put into that deficit is for the winter to be wetter/snowier than average with snowpack not melting after spring according to scientists.