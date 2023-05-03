SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Are you ready Central New York for improvements in our weather? Yes, I know you are! The details are below…

Hang in there CNY, weather gets better if only slowly!

The upper level and surface storm system plaguing the area this whole week so far is slowly pulling away from the region overnight into Thursday. This means the shower activity is going to decrease in coverage, but not totally go away with lingering moisture lagging back behind the storm.

We think at least a few showers persist the rest of tonight, and scattered showers pop up Thursday, especially after 10 or 11 am. So, it won’t be a nice day Thursday, but better than what we dealt with on Wednesday with less shower activity around, and a bit more sun breaking through at times too.

Lows tonight drop into the 30s to near 40, while it is a little milder Thursday it remains cool with highs in the mid-50s.

The weather is noticeably nicer on Cinco De Mayo with more breaks of sun and just a spotty shower or two possible to end the week.

Highs on Friday should get up to around 60.

Even more reason to look forward to the weekend!

High pressure makes its presence felt more so for the first weekend of May as it builds in from the northwest out of Canada.

Yes, the first weekend of May is looking good under more sunshine and milder air! This is great news for Central New Yorkers that have outdoor chores to catch up on, or any other activities including the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake!

High temperatures over the weekend are well into the 60s Saturday and likely flirting with 70 Sunday!