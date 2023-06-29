SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The area experiencing abnormally dry conditions here in Central New York continues to shrink.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Last week, most of Wayne County and a portion of Seneca County were removed from abnormally dry status, while a lot of the area remained in the abnormally dry category, including Syracuse.

As of the latest update, even more of Wayne County, all of Seneca County, Southwestern Cayuga County, and most of Tompkins County have now been taken out of abnormally dry status.

While drought conditions in the Finger Lakes continue to improve, areas along the I-81 corridor, including Syracuse and Onondaga County, remain abnormally dry.

In terms of rainfall for the month of June, as of the end of the day Wednesday, we were running 2.41 inches above average, with a whopping total of 5.73 inches in Syracuse.

While we have had a good deal of rain in recent days since the last update of the Drought Monitor, the bulk of it fell late in the day Tuesday, after the closure of the data period for the latest Drought Monitor update.

In other words, Tuesday’s record-breaking 1.73 inches of rain did not count toward potentially improving the drought status.

Syracuse sets daily rainfall record for June 27 >>

If our current pattern of regular showers keeps up, though, we should continue to find improvements.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.