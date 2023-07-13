SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The area of abnormally dry conditions across Central New York continues to shrink given recent rainfall.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

The only portions of our area where abnormally dry conditions persist are northern Oswego and northeastern Madison counties, as well as central and southeastern Oneida County.

July has gotten off to a rather soggy start. In fact, as of the end of the day Wednesday, we were running about a quarter inch above average rainfall already in Syracuse.

Given near-daily chances for showers and storms on the way over the next several days, additional improvements are possible with the next update of the Drought Monitor.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.