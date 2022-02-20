SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Sunday is the pick day of the weekend; it’s not as gusty, the sun returns and we start warming up.

At a glance:

Sunday is quieter and not as windy or cold

Even milder for the first part of the new week

Widespread rain Tuesday

Ice jams/minor flooding possible

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day! Sunshine returns and there is a milder southwesterly breeze compliments of high pressure sliding in during the day. Temperatures are back near 40.

The afternoon is a bit breezy though. For some, wind gusts will be close to 50 mph. This is why the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy and a much milder night across CNY Sunday night with lows between 30 and 35 for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

MONDAY:

For early next week, we are even milder. Temperatures likely touch 50 degrees Monday with clouds ruling the sky. A rain or snow shower is possible up towards Watertown later in the day as a cold front passes to the north.

Tuesday remains mild, but the warmth will come with widespread rain. This will again bring the potential for ice jams and minor flooding.