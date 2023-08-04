SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is drying out Friday evening and we are set for a beautiful summer weekend in Central New York.. Find out the latest below…

Threat for thunderstoms over

A cold front is east of Syracuse as of late Friday afternoon, so the threat for thunderstorms is over in the Syracuse area. Storms continue to move into Eastern New York and Pennsylvania by the evening. A few showers drift south into Northern New York during this time but should fall apart before dropping into Central New York.

We would expect a dry evening here in Central New York with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weekend looking good!

The aforementioned front causing Friday’s showers and storms quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its place is a new air mass.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning there should be some fog that forms, especially in the river valleys south of Syracuse. That fog burns off quickly leading to mostly sunny skies. There may be a bit of haze in the sky but that would be due to some wildfire smoke.

Sunday features more sunshine as high pressure remains in control. We warm a bit compared to Saturday but thankfully with low dew points it will still feel comfortable.

Unsettled to start the week

An area of low-pressure tracking Northeast out of the Midwest brings more humidity along with showers and storms to Central New York start the week.

It turns out quite breezy ahead of this system on Monday and some of the storms that form could have some gusty winds and hail.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.