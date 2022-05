SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you have outdoor plans this evening?

You are in luck.

After a rainy first half of Thursday, the wet weather is moving to the east of Central New York early Thursday afternoon.

The lingering clouds could end up being a bit stubborn, but drier air will chomp away at those clouds, and there could be some breaks to sun this evening, especially north and west of Syracuse.

Clearing skies are already seen this afternoon entering western New York.