After a cloudier weekend, and at times damp Sunday, the weather is going to improve for most today. All the details are below….

High pressure to the rescue

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia move away from central New York as a strong area of high pressure in southeast Canada flexes its muscles and builds south today. The high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere helping shunt the tropical moisture to the south, and lead to improving weather again to start the new week and beyond!

Look for the day to turn brighter with temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s, and just a few showers and areas of drizzle south of Syracuse and then there could be a spotty shower or two later in the afternoon east of Lake Ontario.

Yes, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonable temperatures most, if not all the upcoming week and possibly beyond that!

Fly in the ointment??

The one part of the week we’ll watch for closely is later Thursday afternoon into Friday. With our winds out of the east or east-southeast much of the week, there is a chance by late week enough moisture sneaks back into Central New York to cause some light showers.

Regardless of the small shower chance Thursday/Friday, high pressure would build right back in for the weekend.

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September and the start of October.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.