SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We will be trading the umbrellas for sunglasses later Wednesday into Thursday. Does dry weather last through the weekend though? Details below…

Clearing skies Wednesday evening

Central New York is shaking the lingering showers heading into early this evening as drier air builds in from the west.

If you’re headed to the Amphitheater to see the Goo Goo Dolls tonight, the weather is looking good! Expect more sunshine as the concert begins with temperatures in the 70s. Readings eventually drop into the 60s by the end of the show under a mainly clear sky.

Mainly dry weather Thursday

High pressure is in control of our weather into much of Thursday so look for more sun and even warmer weather.

There is just a slight chance of a shower or storm toward evening. Most, however, make it through Thursday dry.

How about the weekend?

There is a threat of rain ahead of a cold front that moves through later Thursday night and Friday morning with a better chance for showers.

There should be a gusty breeze out of the southwest then west during this time. We could see some gusts to 30 mph.

If the timing of the front holds, we should be in good shape for the weekend. With the front moving steadily to our east later Friday a new area of high pressure would build south from Canada and we would expect sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

The one potential ‘fly in the ointment’ is cooler air coming in aloft. There is a chance that if he winds aloft line up, we could get some extra lake effect clouds Saturday morning, perhaps even a brief shower. We’ll keep you posted.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.