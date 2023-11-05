SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It wasn’t too bad of a Saturday across CNY, but how does the end of the first weekend of November look? Here’s your forecast:

Increasing sunshine to end the weekend

Any lingering showers or areas of drizzle will come to and end Sunday morning as a cold front slides across the region.

High pressure is going to try to build in from Canada during the afternoon in the wake of the cold front. That means some drier air and clearing, so we think some sunshine is a real possibility for the second half of Sunday.

Highs will be fairly close to average, in the upper 40s to low 50s for most spots.

A quick warm-up

High pressure moves to our east Sunday night into the start of Monday. Winds turn into the south and pick up again heading through the day. That southerly breeze and some morning sunshine should help push our temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s to start the week.

That wind looks to turn even stronger Monday night, with some occasional gusts up to around 30 mph possible.

Another cold front is approaching but the showers associated with this front likely don’t move in until after sunset Monday night and then linger into Tuesday, Election Day.

Cooling down again midweek

After a relatively mild start to the week, temperatures will drop sharply into the 40s on Wednesday behind the aforementioned frontal system.

Aside from the chance for a couple late-day showers, much of Wednesday should be dry with at least some sun.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.