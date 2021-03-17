International Space Station making an appearance over CNY this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- The International Space Station, or ISS for short, is expected to make an appearance in Central New York this weekend.

The ISS is one of the most visible man-made objects in the sky. Close up, it looks like a large spacecraft where some astronauts live and work. According to NASA, the space station is as big as a five-bedroom house! 

The space station, which several nations worked together to build, circles earth at 17,500 mph about 250 miles up in the sky. Here on land, it looks more like a slow-moving star. 

The timing of visibility of the ISS and a large area of high pressure over the Northeast will align this weekend. This will provide us with great viewing conditions. 

Viewing the ISS

When                                               Appears/Disappears              Visible How Long

Friday (3/19) at 7:51 p.m.            SSW moving toward ENE             6 minutes
Saturday (3/20) at 8:40 p.m.     WSW moving toward NE              6 minutes
Sunday (3/21) at 7:53 p.m.          WSW moving toward NE              7 minutes

For more sighting times, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area