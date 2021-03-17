International Space Station making an appearance over CNY this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- The International Space Station, or ISS for short, is expected to make an appearance in Central New York this weekend.
The ISS is one of the most visible man-made objects in the sky. Close up, it looks like a large spacecraft where some astronauts live and work. According to NASA, the space station is as big as a five-bedroom house!
The space station, which several nations worked together to build, circles earth at 17,500 mph about 250 miles up in the sky. Here on land, it looks more like a slow-moving star.
The timing of visibility of the ISS and a large area of high pressure over the Northeast will align this weekend. This will provide us with great viewing conditions.
Viewing the ISS
When Appears/Disappears Visible How Long
Friday (3/19) at 7:51 p.m. SSW moving toward ENE 6 minutes
Saturday (3/20) at 8:40 p.m. WSW moving toward NE 6 minutes
Sunday (3/21) at 7:53 p.m. WSW moving toward NE 7 minutes
For more sighting times, click here.