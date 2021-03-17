International Space Station making an appearance over CNY this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- The International Space Station, or ISS for short, is expected to make an appearance in Central New York this weekend.

The ISS is one of the most visible man-made objects in the sky. Close up, it looks like a large spacecraft where some astronauts live and work. According to NASA, the space station is as big as a five-bedroom house!

Happening now: For the last 20 years, @NASA_Marshall’s Payloads Operations Integration Center crew have been working 24/7 to keep more than 3,000 @ISS_Research experiments running on the @Space_Station! Got questions for them? Join our @Reddit AMA: https://t.co/h5NR5PQUUV pic.twitter.com/MmikC4SZhg — NASA (@NASA) March 16, 2021

The space station, which several nations worked together to build, circles earth at 17,500 mph about 250 miles up in the sky. Here on land, it looks more like a slow-moving star.

International Space Station Times UK March 2021https://t.co/jKgbAKy0aK pic.twitter.com/wdJxnEAJwI — VirtualAstro (@VirtualAstro) March 13, 2021

The timing of visibility of the ISS and a large area of high pressure over the Northeast will align this weekend. This will provide us with great viewing conditions.

Viewing the ISS

When Appears/Disappears Visible How Long

Friday (3/19) at 7:51 p.m. SSW moving toward ENE 6 minutes

Saturday (3/20) at 8:40 p.m. WSW moving toward NE 6 minutes

Sunday (3/21) at 7:53 p.m. WSW moving toward NE 7 minutes

For more sighting times, click here.