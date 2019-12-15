Is a White Christmas in central New York’s future?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

While getting the Christmas tree decorated just right or spending time with family might be the most favorite part of the holiday season for some, for others, having a White Christmas is just as important. How are the odds stacking up for a White Christmas in Syracuse and central New York this year?

As of mid-December, the odds of there being snow on the ground for Christmas in Syracuse looks good. Whether there is actually snow in the air Christmas Day is up for debate.

The reasoning behind snow on the ground December 25th is quite simple. Our chances for accumulating snow are best between now and Thursday. After the widespread 2 to 5 inch snowfall from Tuesday we deal with localized lake effect in central New York Wednesday into Thursday.

While each event may not cause Syracuse a big hit of snow, the cumulative effect will be to lay down 6 inches or more on the ground by Friday morning.

After that, the weather pattern goes quiet.

We are a bit chilly right after the lake effect later this week so that takes us safely into the beginning of this weekend with no change to the snow pack. Then there are signs that temperatures would moderate a bit early the following week in the days leading up to Christmas. In fact, the 6 to 10 Day Outlook from the National Weather Service continues to show a trend that the 8 to 14 day Outlook picked up on last week which is toward above normal temperatures Christmas week.

However, our feeling is the real warmth is centered in the middle of the country. Central New York may see temperatures near or slightly warmer than 40 degrees (the normal high Christmas week is in the mid 30s) but not a big thaw to star the week. Although that melts some snow, we think snow is still on the ground Christmas Day.

Could there be any big storms lurking around Christmas? Earlier we mentioned a storm could develop off the East Coast in the December 21 to 23 time frame. As of Tuesday evening, it looks like if that were to happen it would be well south (say the Carolina coast down to Florida) and move due east out to sea.

We mentioned the weather pattern around central New York in the days leading up to Christmas would be quiet but what about Christmas Day itself? A weak cold front looks to drop through the Northeast on Christmas Eve day. It doesn’t have much moisture with it so it would be tough to get anything more than a few flurries before it dries up Christmas Day. Again, that is still several days away so make sure you check back with us over the next week for updates.