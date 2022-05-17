SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is back to sweatshirt and fleece jacket weather today. The breeze will add a chill to the air.

TUESDAY:

Much of the day looks to be dry but come the late morning and afternoon there could be a passing shower or two, especially north of Syracuse.

Highs struggle to get to 60 Tuesday afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel even cooler, so you’ll want to be sure to have the jacket/fleece/hoodie when you are out and about.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure settles in from the west and helps clear the sky out Tuesday night. It’s a chilly night too with lows dropping into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY:

We should stay high and dry Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine fading behind more clouds later in the day. There’s a slight risk for a few showers towards sunset, or just thereafter, but for the most part it looks like a good day.

Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 60s with less wind.

Not crazy about the cooler air? Don’t fret, because the summery feel returns by the end of the week. Stay tuned for details.