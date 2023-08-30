SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might have noticed a few trees in central and northern New York starting to show their autumn colors already. Some trees have begun shedding their leaves or at least showing some color.

What gives?

According to Don Leopold, a professor at SUNY ESF, “Early fall coloration starts to get noticed in August and is generally due to trees being physiologically stressed. We see this most commonly in red maple, usually in wet settings. And because red maple often has a brilliant fall color and is very common in upstate NY, they are especially noticed this time of year.”

Any early color change does not portend an early or poor foliage season in central and northern New York. Says Leopold, “Because so much fall coloration depends on the coolness of days/nights and amount of sunshine to come I don’t think that any coloration at this time hints at how our colors will look in September (further north) and October (CNY)”

So you shouldn’t look too much into why we’re seeing fall colors show up already in late August. The daylight is becoming less each day and the trees know when it’s time to begin shutting down the chlorophyll factory and letting the colors shine.

As for the colors we see each autumn, an early change really has little impact on the color we should see in a month or month and a half.

Professor Leopold has this to say about the future fall foliage season, “The colors are basically programmed into each tree species so there isn’t much of a variation in specific colors within species each year. The main difference each year in how these colors show is due to the weather conditions to come.”

NewsChannel 9 will provide a foliage report starting in mid-September.