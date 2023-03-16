SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After the most significant snowstorm in Syracuse and CNY of the winter, we are thawing out the last half of the week, but the mild air doesn’t look to stick around long.

Finally, a warmup!

While we can’t promise our early week snowstorm will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw started today.

We in the upper 40s Thursday and it could be a repeat performance Friday. These are temperatures more in line with what we would expect for the middle of March than our early week 30s.

Not shamrock flakes, but drops

While we stayed dry Thursday, that won’t be the case on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day. An approaching cold front will bring rain showers into CNY pre-dawn Friday morning, and they continue off and on throughout the day.

Even though the rain is with us for much of the day, we think most places end up with less than a half an inch of accumulation.

Will mild weather and rain at the end of the week cause any flooding?

Winter chill returns for weekend, any snow?

Unfortunately, that cold front will deliver cooler air for the last weekend of Winter. Our highs are back in the 30s for the weekend with gusty winds both days making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday, especially east of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Saturday night, though, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties. In this area a half a foot or more of snow is possible, especially around the Tug Hill. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson and Lewis Counties so far.

Sunday morning, a reinforcing cold front swings through pushing the lake snow south through the Syracuse area before it breaks up and tends to dissipate some for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation even around the Syracuse area, but no real significant accumulation is expected away from the watch area.

Any snow showers that linger into Sunday evening end overnight and it looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday with sun and clouds and temperatures seasonably warm in the low 40s.