SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

October is over and it came in warmer and drier than normal in Syracuse.

The dry weather was likely the biggest story of the month. Syracuse ended up with 1.10” of rain which was more than two and three quarters of an inch below normal! It ended up being the 10th driest October on record and Syracuse’s driest in almost 30 years (0.77” in 1994)! The only day with any significant rain was October 13th when we received .71” of rain. No other day had more than a tenth of an inch!

Our temperatures were up and down the early part of the month and, in fact, by the time the third week of October finished our temperatures for the month were running below normal. It was the stretch from October 22nd through the 26th where our temperatures made up the most ground with highs in the 70s almost every day.

The warmest day of the month was October 26th when we reached 78 degrees and tied a record for the date that was set way back in 1963. That day when we hit 78 was one of nine during the month when the temperature reached or exceeded 70 degrees which is just above the October average of seven.

On a side note, we ended up with some of our nicest weather on the weekends last month. Four out of the five weekends featured no measurable rain and seasonably warm temperatures.