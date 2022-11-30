November 2022 will likely be remembered most by the incredibly warm start and the historic lake effect snowstorm that buried portions of the North Country and especially the Southtowns of Buffalo under feet of snow!!

TEMPERATURES:

The high temperature each of the first 12 days of the month, except one (the 8th), ended up being 60+ degrees! This crazy warm start included Syracuse feeling the second latest 80+ degree reading when the temperature peaked at 80° on Sunday, November 6th! We then cooled off for the middle of the month for the next 9 days with highs no higher than 44 degrees during the 9 day stretch! We then ended the month on the mild side with 6 out of the last 7 days of the month registering highs in the 50s. The end result after the cold November weather sandwich is Syracuse recording it’s 9th warmest November on record.

SNOWFALL:

What about precipitation/snowfall in November?? The precipitation ended up being over 4 and a half inches. Syracuse only measured just about 4 inches of snow, or about 6 inches below average for the month.

Meanwhile, over 6.5 feet of snow feel in the Hamburg and Orchard Park areas just south of Buffalo around the 18 and 19th of the month which was the 8-year anniversary of the last historic snowfall there!

The Watertown area picked up a few feet of snow, while parts of the North Country picked up 4 or 5 feet of snow around this time! Syracuse on the other hand only saw about an inch of snow during the same 3-to-4-day stretch!

PRECIPITATION:

Again, Syracuse ended up with a little over 4.3 inches of precipitation which is good for 18th wettest on record. The reason we ended up with a wetter November was due in large part to a couple of very wet days compliments of the remnants of Nicole moving through the Northeast and CNY on the 11and 12th. Each day we had about an inch to inch and a half of water fall in the Syracuse area which thankfully did not lead to much flooding due to such a dry summer and early fall. A very dry start November didn’t hurt either with only one of the first 10 days of the month having measurable rainfall, just over a third of an inch, which was the same day we felt 80 degrees.

What about the start to the meteorological winter season? We are very much due for a snowy winter after 3 consecutive winters with under 90” of snow in Syracuse! How we start in December will certainly play a big role in our chances of experiencing a snowier winter or not.

Stay tuned…