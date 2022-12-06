Meteorological fall 2022 is in the books across the Northern Hemisphere. How did Central New York fare? Well, if you enjoy unseasonably warm/mild air during the fall season you once again loved this fall.

Mild fall temperatures

It was a warmer than average start to the fall season in September in Syracuse with an average temperature one degree above normal, or 28th warmest September on record. There were 9 80+ degree days during the month with a record high of 86 set on the 18th of the month.

October ended up being a little over a degree above average, or 39th warmest. There 9 70+ degree days in the month of October with a record high of 78 on the 26th of the month! We also did not have any hard freezes in Syracuse until the 28th of the month. We experience the average first frost/freeze in Syracuse on October 16th.

In November the average temperature was just over 45 degrees, some almost 5 degrees above average, or good for 9th warmest! The first almost two weeks of the month Syracuse felt highs warm to 60 degrees or higher with the warmest day occurring on Sunday, November 6th when we reached 80 degrees which was the warmest November 6th on record in Syracuse!

The average temperature for the fall of 2022 ended up being just over two degrees above average, or 9th warmest on record.

Wetter, but not Snowier Than Average

The start of the fall season, September, was just a bit wetter than average, +0.65″, with just over four inches of rain.

October was a very dry month and ended up being the 10th driest October on record in Syracuse with only just over an inch of rainfall for the entire month! What’s the driest October on record? All the way back in 1921 we only had just over two tenths of an inch of rain!

The last month of meteorological fall, November, was the wettest month of the fall. This is thanks to a real soaker compliments of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole that dropped about two and two thirds of an inch of rain between the 11th and 12th of the month.

As a whole the fall ended up being the 57th wettest on record, so pretty much middle of the pack since 1902 in Syracuse.

Snowfall…

We also saw our first measurable snow in Syracuse, 0.4″, on the 13th right after Nicole’s remnants impacted us. Another just over three inches fell the following 6 or 7 days in Syracuse, while our friends around Watertown and Buffalo picked up feet of snow due to an historical lake effect snowstorm the weekend before Thanksgiving. So while these areas ended up being well above average when it comes to snowfall in November, Syracuse fell about six inches below normal.

Is this a sign of what’s to come for the winter of 2022-23 in Syracuse and CNY? Could we see another lackluster snowfall winter in CNY for the fourth winter in a row?! Time will tell, but it’s not a good start for those snow lovers/winter enthusiasts.