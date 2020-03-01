It was another warm winter month in CNY, but what about snowfall?

The last month of the meteorological winter is in the books and once again it was a warmer than average month across Syracuse and central NY. It marks only the 8th time since records have been kept at the Syracuse airport, late 1940s, that December, January and February all at least 1° warmer average!

The average temperature for the month of February in Syracuse ended up being 28.5 degrees which is about two and a half degrees above average for the month of February. February ranked 20th warmest in recorded history in Syracuse.

So one may think that with the average temperature being above normal in February that snowfall probably ended below normal too. Think again! Yes, Syracuse actually received nearly 30 inches for the month of February making it the snowiest month of the meteorological winter and about 4 and a half inches above average.

The warmest day of the month was 53 on the 24th and the coldest temperature recorded in Syracuse was -5 on the morning of the 15th.

Now on to manic March…We can feel summer warmth and mid winter chill with raging snowstorms on any given day this month. So buckle up and let’s see what Mother Nature provides us in March of 2020.