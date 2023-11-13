SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – All of CNY was shivering to start Monday, but how cold was it? Find out below…

Syracuse feels it’s coldest night in over 7 months!

Syracuse went below freezing for this first time this fall season Sunday night when readings dipped into the low to mid 20s. It was the 4th latest first subfreezing temperature felt in Syracuse in recorded history, and the first time temperatures dropped to 24° since March 31st!

Prior to Sunday night, the lowest the temperature dipped to in Syracuse was 32 degrees, which occurred twice this month. The latest Syracuse has gone without going below freezing in the fall was back on November 17th in 1955 and 1935!

Here are some of the other frosty lows across the region and state Monday morning. Brrr…