SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –After a frosty start for some this morning temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. How’s the weekend looking?? Details are below.

TODAY:

High pressure overhead today provides more sunshine expected to round out the week. While high pressure controls the weather around Central New York, we will also be watching Ian as it moves north and makes another landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C. this afternoon and then weakens rapidly as it moves inland over the Carolinas this weekend.

High and mid-level clouds are expected to sneak into Central New York from the south courtesy Ian today into tonight. These clouds won’t be thick enough, though, to prevent temperatures over much of Central New York from rising into the 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Clouds from Ian continue to build in from the south and help keep temperatures up compared to Thursday night. Lows are expected to dip into the mid-40s.

WEEKEND:

Clouds are likely thicker and more widespread Saturday, and there’s a slight chance of a few light rain showers sneaking into areas just south of Syracuse late Saturday morning and afternoon. Most should get through Saturday dry though the way it looks.

A weakening backdoor cold front is expected to slide through quietly later Saturday/Saturday night which will be followed by a strong area of high pressure building in out of Canada for the last half of the weekend. It’s this area of high pressure that is expected to keep us high and dry Sunday into at least early to mid-next week!

Highs over the weekend right into the first part of next week should reach into the 60s with overnight lows mainly in the 40s Saturday and Sunday nights. That’s a good combination if you have outdoor chores/activities to take care of. Not a bad start to October CNY!

Stay tuned to for further updates!