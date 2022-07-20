SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hazy, hot, and humid! Take it easy today as the hottest air of the year moves into CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re on record watch today! The record high in Syracuse for Wednesday is 96 set back in 1991, and it looks like we could very well flirt with it if we see enough sunshine.

We’re well into the 90s Wednesday as hot air blows in from the south out ahead of a cold front over the Great Lakes.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is near 100 mid afternoon!

This is why we have a Heat Advisory for most of CNY Wednesday.

If you are looking for relief from passing shower, don’t count on it. Since the cold front is still well to our west late in the day, we think there will be little to no showers developing.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a breezy, tropical night across CNY with a few showers and storms possible after midnight. Lows only drop into the mid-70s! So needless to say, it’s another rough night of sleep without the AC.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Last half of the week is not quite as hot and eventually turns somewhat less humid too later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front expected to sweep through Thursday morning/midday.

The best chance of seeing some showers and storms comes Thursday with the cold front, but it does NOT look like a washout, and we should turn drier come the late afternoon and evening. The threat for any strong to severe storm appears to be focused in eastern New York and especially New England.

On Friday, it looks essentially dry with more sun, a pretty good breeze, and highs up around 90 once again. There’s a very small chance of a pop-up shower/storm late Friday afternoon/evening, but most won’t see it.

Right now, the weekend looks to start drier than not, but does not end that way. Stay tuned for details.