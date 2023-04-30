SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After dodging some showers on Saturday, our weather turns unsettled and soggy again for the second half of the weekend. Details below…

A slow-moving intensifying storm system with its occluded/cold front brings more wet weather to round out the weekend, and month of April.

Any improvements Sunday?

Any better Sunday? Unfortunately, not really. Occasional rain is expected Sunday morning and then becomes steadier and heavier late Sunday afternoon and evening.

When all is said and done, total rainfall for some through Monday morning will be 2 inches or more. This could cause some localized flooding in urban and other flood-prone areas and a bit of flash flooding in spots.

Because of this, a Flood Watch has been posted for parts of CNY until 8 pm this evening. Remember, if you ever encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route. You don’t know the depth of the water, nor the integrity of the road underneath.

It is at least a little milder Sunday with highs up close to 60, but a gusty breeze and the rain won’t make it feel much better.

With the heaviest rain of the weekend moving in Sunday/Sunday night, this is a great time to download the Live Doppler 9 app if you haven’t done so. That way you can keep an eye on where the heaviest rain is and what the temperature is like where you live.

It stays cool & damp to start May

May is starting off on a cool and unsettled note.

Much of the first week of May features daily highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, plus there will be the threat of showers each and every day through at least Thursday.

Any sunshine ahead?

It does finally look like drier conditions and some sun are in store, but not until we start off the upcoming weekend on Saturday.

High temperatures will also rebound back into the low 60s by later in the week as well.

Stay tuned for updates.