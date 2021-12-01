It’s about to get windy; Wind Advisory in effect Thursday for some

(WSYR-TV)- A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Central New York for Thursday as a result of a low pressure system and a strong cold front crossing the region.

Everyone will notice the gusty wind on Thursday, but areas closer to the shoreline of Lake Ontario will feel the strongest winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties for westerly wind gusts of 25-35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph in these areas cannot be ruled out.

Who, what and when:

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties.

How to prepare:

Secure loose items or decorations that you have outdoors. Bring empty trash cans inside as soon as possible. Use caution, especially if driving high profile vehicles. A few power outage are possible, keep devices charged.

Looking ahead:

During the early morning hours on Friday, the wind will gradually settle down. This is only temporary, it doesn’t look like Saturday afternoon will be another blustery one as a new system impacts CNY.