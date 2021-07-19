Already one of the wettest July’s on record in Syracuse!

So remember when many in Central New York were begging for rain from Mother Nature? That was only about 4 or 5 weeks ago! What a difference a month or so makes, right?! Mother Nature listened and has provided more than enough for most of the region the last month or so, and especially this past weekend! Some people have standing water in their yards after the 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain with isolated locales receiving more than 3 inches this past weekend!!

In Syracuse, just under two inches of rain fell officially at Hancock International Airport over the weekend, which brings the July rainfall total to almost 6 inches through the first 18 days of the month! The average amount of rainfall through the first 18 days of July is 2 and almost 3 tenths of an inch, or over 3 and a half inches below what we’ve had! That’s right, well over double the average we’ve seen so far! How does this compare to last year and the top 5 wettest Julys on record??

We are still about an inch and a half below cracking the top 5 wettest Julys in Syracuse, but with nearly two weeks left in the month I think it’s safe to say that July 2021 will be one of the wettest on record in Syracuse. Last July, Syracuse picked up just under 5 and a quarter inches of rain which was good for 20th wettest July. We’ve already blown by that this July thanks to the nearly 2 inches this past weekend. In July of 1915, just over 7 and a third of an inches of rain fell in Syracuse which ranks as the fifth wettest July on record.

The wettest July on record occurred just 15 years ago back in 2006 when over 10 inches of rain fell that month!! July 2006 was highlighted with the third wettest day in recorded history in Syracuse when over 4 and almost 3 tenths of inch of rain fell on July 12th alone!

We would like to think that record will not be broken over the last part of the month. Stay tuned.

Also, all but four days this month have featured at least a trace of rainfall as you can see below…