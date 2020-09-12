It’s been a while since we’ve felt this chill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temperatures on Friday, September 11 never made it into the 70s. The low temperature that morning also dropped into the 40s in Syracuse.

It was the first time in almost 90 days that we have felt that chill! The last day we had a high in the 60s and a low in the 40s was on June 14. This brought an end to an impressive stretch of consecutive 70°+ days. A total of 88 consecutive days of 70° or higher this year tied 1999 for the fourth longest stretch in Syracuse’s history.

We felt the chill again the morning of Saturday, September 12. Temperatures for some, like Morrisville, Cortland and Woodgate dipped into the 30s.

The Syracuse Airport recorded a low of 44°. This however, was not a daily record, the 38° in 1943 still stands as the coldest temperature ever recorded on September 12.

Jack Frost is knocking on the door as well, October 13 is the average first frost for Syracuse.