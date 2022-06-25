SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Get ready for a full-blown summer weekend filled with sunshine and very warm to hot weather!

THIS AFTERNOON:

Even warmer weather is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90-degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.

There is a good deal of sun for Saturday and that on its own should warm us several degrees from what we had on Friday. Most areas end up in the mid to upper 80s.

Even with the warmth Saturday, however, it is still relatively comfortable, and the winds are light. This is good news for boaters who dealt with gusty winds and choppy waters in Central New York all last weekend.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear once again, but not as comfortable for snoozing without the AC and or fan tonight. Lows drop into the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday a southwest wind picks up a bit and will transport more moisture our way, so the end of the weekend feels more humid. That same wind helps bring even warmer air our way too. If we are going to get into the low 90s then Sunday is that day. The record high of 96° set back in 1952 on Sunday is safe though.

Most of the weekend is dry but we are watching an approaching cold front dropping south through the Great Lakes Sunday. It won’t get close enough to Central New York to cause any showers or storms until late in the afternoon or evening, probably after 4 or 5 pm.

Following the front will be another shot of much cooler air to start next week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are likely only in the low to mid 70s.