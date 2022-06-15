Happy early Father’s Day to all the dads across Central New York!

Have plans to golf, fish, walk, catch a ball game, attend a festival…?? Well, if whatever you have planned involves being outside you will want to be sure to dress appropriately. No, you won’t want to dress like it’s summer because it’s actually going to feel more like fall for the last official weekend of spring in Central New York!

The upper level winds, jet stream, is expected to plunge south of us this weekend allowing some much cooler air to pay CNY a visit just in time for Father’s Day weekend. Thankfully, the significant dip in the jet stream looks to be temporary, but certainly will impact your plans and what you wear this weekend out and about.

So yes, be sure to have a jacket, hoodie and or fleece handy when you are out and about this Father’s Day weekend, especially during the mornings and evenings! Highs will likely not get out of the 60s Saturday, and we may be lucky to make 70 on Sunday, Father’s Day itself. Plus it looks like there’s going to be gusty wind between 15 and 25 or 30 mph through the weekend, especially Saturday the way it’s looking which will only make it feel that much cooler! Lows Friday and Saturday nights likely drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with wind that’ll only accentuate the chill.